KCMO Parks and Rec hoping to hire more lifeguards before pools open June 11

By Emily Rittman
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Memorial Day weekend is shaping up to be perfect pool weather as many cities are gearing up to open their pools for the summer. No matter where you live in the Kansas City metro, lifeguards are needed.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Parks and Recreation Department will kick off the summer by opening their spraygrounds Saturday, May 28 for the Memorial Day weekend at multiple locations around the city.

Five KC Parks pools and two water parks, however, won’t open until June 11. Four KCMO Parks and Rec pools will not open this summer, including Arbor Villa Park Pool, Jarboe Park Pool, Ashland Square Pool and Swope Park Pool.

KCMO Parks and Rec Deputy Director Brad Clay says they are working to hire 350 lifeguards this summer. They’ve hired 200 lifeguards so far. They are finalizing training for the new employees.

“We do work with several different partnerships through Midwest Pool, who does most of lifeguarding for KC metro area cities,” Clay said. “We’re in hopes that, through the excitement of pools starting to open up and better weather, maybe those kiddos will start going, ‘You know what? I think I know what I want to do for my summer job. Let’s be a lifeguard.’”

Anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard can register at midwestpool.com or they can visit KCparks.org.

