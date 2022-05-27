Juvenile charged with contaminating Kansas Wesleyan baseball team’s water cooler

McPHERSON, Kan. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the contamination of a water cooler used by a small college baseball team in Kansas.

The boy has been charged with endangerment and criminal damage to property for allegedly pouring paint into Kansas Wesleyan’s water cooler during a doubleheader against Bethany College in Lindsborg on April 24.

McPherson County Attorney Jennifer Wyatt said a summons would be issued for the juvenile to appear in court.

