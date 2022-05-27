Former Pleasant Hill coach charged with having sexual contact with student

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. (KCTV) - A former coach and educator is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl.

Justin Kerscher, 29, is charged with several felonies including multiple counts of sexual trafficking of a child, statutory sodomy, and sexual contact with a student. He is also charged with multiple counts of furnishing pornography to a minor.

Kerscher was an assistant football coach with the district. His LinkedIn profile also lists him as a paraprofessional. He was hired in 2021.

Administrators said in a statement to KCTV5 that Kerscher is no longer employed with the district. The statement said:

“The Pleasant Hill R-III School District took immediate action once we became aware of the allegations. The district is fully cooperating with the investigating entities and the local law enforcement. The Pleasant Hill R-III School District will continue to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation. Additional information cannot be shared; however, we can assure you that the staff member in question is no longer employed by the district. The safety and security of our students continues to be our greatest priority.”

Charging documents state that Kerscher initiated conversations with a student on social media that escalated to him sending and soliciting nude photos. According to the documents, Kerscher eventually forced the student to have sexual contact with him.

News of the charges spread quickly through the Pleasant Hill community.

Olivia Williams, who graduated in May, said Kerschner had been well-liked by most students. Though she never had him as a teacher, she said she never suspected he would engage in inappropriate behavior.

“The fact that he could do something that vile shocks a lot of people,” Williams said.

Katlyn Smith, who lives near the school, said she was disgusted to hear about Kerscher’s alleged actions.

“I think it’s scary because my little sister’s about to be in high school,” Smith said.

