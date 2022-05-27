Elevated E. coli levels at Smithville Lake beaches prompt swim advisory

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Those wanting to swim in Smithville Lake over the Memorial Day weekend may have second thoughts about a couple beaches.

The Clay County Parks Department stated that a swim advisory has been issued for the Camp Branch and Little Platte Beaches due to elevated E. coli levels.

E. Coli is naturally occurring and can happen after heavy rains or from various wildlife. Clay County follows the same procedures as the state of Missouri when other beaches have an elevated E. Coli reading. We have posted signs at both beaches.

Test results can be seen here.

