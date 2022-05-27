Aging & Style
Elevated E. coli levels at Smithville Lake beaches prompt swim advisory

FILE — A swim advisory has been issued for the Camp Branch and Little Platte Beaches due to elevated E. coli levels.(WLUC)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Those wanting to swim in Smithville Lake over the Memorial Day weekend may have second thoughts about a couple beaches.

The Clay County Parks Department stated that a swim advisory has been issued for the Camp Branch and Little Platte Beaches due to elevated E. coli levels.

Test results can be seen here.

