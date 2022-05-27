Elevated E. coli levels at Smithville Lake beaches prompt swim advisory
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Those wanting to swim in Smithville Lake over the Memorial Day weekend may have second thoughts about a couple beaches.
The Clay County Parks Department stated that a swim advisory has been issued for the Camp Branch and Little Platte Beaches due to elevated E. coli levels.
Test results can be seen here.
