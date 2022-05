The saying says that a craftsman is only as good as his or her tools.

In the kitchen, those tools include a go-to knife.

If you’re looking to get rid of the old, dull blades in search of a better chef’s knife, here is KCTV5′s Bill Hurrelbrink with some tips.

Your House Your Home is sponsored by The Blind Broker.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.