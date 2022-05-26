Aging & Style
Small dog survives being abandoned in kennel, left outside

Frank, shortly after being rescued by staffers at Great Plains SPCA
By Micah Bray
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Merriam, Ks. (KCTV) - A dog named Frank is on the mend after being found abandoned and trapped in a kennel that was left in the parking lot of a local animal shelter.

Frank, a small white dog with a silky coat, was found early in the morning on Thursday, May 19. Frank was wet, covered in burrs and trapped in a filthy wire kennel when staff at Great Plains SPCA in Merriam found him in their parking lot.

Immediately after finding Frank, volunteers at Great Plains got to work administering some much needed TLC. Staffers didn’t want to shave Frank’s tangled white coat, so staff members took the time and the effort to groom him.

As you can see in the pictures of when Frank was first found, he had a “Cherry eye” which is basically a tear gland in the dog’s eyelid becoming inflamed. In less than a week, Frank’s eye irritation has vanished.

If you’re interested in adopting Frank, another pet, or donating money to Great Plains SPCA you can learn more by visiting https://www.greatplainsspca.org/.

