Rep. Cleaver introduces bill that would withhold lawmakers’ pay following mass shootings

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - U.S. Representative Emanuel Cleaver introduced legislation today that would withhold pay for members of Congress following mass shootings.

The “No Pay Until Peace Act” would withhold one month’s pay from every member each month that there is a mass shooting in the U.S. The legislation defines a mass shooting as a single incident where four or more people are killed.

“For as long as I’ve served in Congress, despite overwhelming support for gun safety reform from the public, I’ve watched this institution fail time and time again to take any serious, meaningful action to address the scourge of gun violence plaguing communities across the country—the only industrialized country where this kind of gun violence exists,” said Congressman Cleaver, who represents Missouri’s Fifth Congressional District.

He continues: “Democrats have tried reaching across the aisle to make the most simple, common sense reforms like universal background checks; we’ve tried passing legislation on a partisan basis, only to be foiled by the filibuster; we’ve pushed for executive action, which inevitably gets reversed the minute a Republican enters the White House; we’ve tried roundtables and respectful debate; we’ve tried shaming and criticizing the empty remarks of my Republican colleagues following every heartbreaking massacre. Still, over the last two decades, we’ve seen the production of guns triple, mass shootings on a daily basis, and gun violence become the number one cause of death for American children, outpacing car accidents for the first time in decades.”

“I’m sick and tired of seeing kids murdered at school, Americans gunned down at the supermarket or in their place of worship, and Missourians slaughtered on street corners because Congress refuses to do anything about gun violence.”

“The time for thoughts and prayers has come and gone—now is the time for concrete action,” he continued. “And if lawmakers aren’t going to do their jobs to protect the American people, then they ought not receive any compensation following the inevitable next mass shooting. I don’t doubt that many of my colleagues would rather have a campaign check from the NRA than a paycheck for their obstruction in Congress—but we can’t continue with the unacceptable status quo, and this bill will, hopefully, make my colleagues across the aisle think twice before sitting on their hands while the next mass shooter plots more carnage in another community.”

“No one in this great nation should have to receive a phone call with the news that their baby, mother, grandfather or any family member has been killed in a mass shooting, and I refuse to accept that there is nothing we can do to prevent such tragedies—because nowhere else in the world do they occur at this scale,” said Cleaver. “While the loss of one month’s paycheck doesn’t even begin to compare to the loss of a child, every lawmaker should be held accountable for the unconscionable failure to do something, anything, that will save lives.”

