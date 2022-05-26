Police: Driver taken to hospital after driving through stop sign, struck by semi

Aging & Style
Police said an 18-year-old man was expected to survive after he drove through a stop sign and was struck by a semi.(Taylor Johnson)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was taken to the hospital Thursday morning following a crash in an industrial park.

According to the Kansas City Police Department, a sedan was driving west on NE 40th Street just before 6:15 a.m. and failed to stop at a stop sign. A truck on North Kimball Drive tried to stop, but could not, and struck the sedan, pushing it onto the grass.

The sedan driver was initially assessed with life-threatening injuries and taken to a hospital. Law enforcement later said the 18-year-old man was expected to survive and was stable.

Police said the driver was traveling at a high rate of speed and was not wearing a seatbelt.

The truck driver was not injured.

