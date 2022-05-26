Pedestrian killed in Kansas City moments after police chase is called off

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police are looking into how a pedestrian was killed just moments after a car chase was called off.

The pedestrian was found on Truman Road near the ramp to I-435 at about 4:00 Wednesday afternoon. Little information has been released yet about the pedestrian except that he was an adult male.

Police believe the person who hit him was driving a pickup that had been reported stolen. They had engaged that truck in a pursuit a short time before.

“It looked like the truck ran him over and then hit the breaker box where the lights go on and off. Hit that, then went up over the hill. Looked like they fled the vehicle,” said Michael Greenway, who didn’t see the collision but drove past before police blocked the road.

Police searched some woods nearby with K-9s on the ground and the chopper above. They located the truck’s female passenger quickly but spent hours searching for the man who was driving. As of 9:36 p.m., the police still had not located that man.

A department spokeswoman provided details Wednesday with the warning that she had only preliminary information from dispatchers and the upcoming investigation could reveal something different.

She said officers first made contact with the pickup approximately three miles away at Independence Avenue and Topping. The truck came back as stolen and they initiated a traffic stop. Then, it escalated from a stolen auto to an assault.

“What we heard on radio traffic was that it rammed the police vehicle,” said Capt. Leslie Foreman.

A chase ensued on side streets until the truck got on I-435 going the wrong way, she said, at which point the officers stopped chasing. Or, in their police language, they “disregarded” the chase. But soon after, she said, another officer came upon the same stolen truck crashed near the ramp and a man severely hurt in the road.

“I want to make clear we had disregarded that car chase as soon as he got on the highway going the wrong way,” Foreman said. “They lost sight and then approximately 45 seconds later is when a separate officer basically comes upon what appears to be an accident that had just occurred.”

She noted that investigators will be looking for video from traffic cameras and reviewing video from patrol cars. The department’s accident investigation team will also be processing any evidence they find at the scene, along with measurements, in order to come to a more thoroughly analyzed conclusion that could conflict with the initial information she received.

