Man who shot girlfriend sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing guns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man who shot his girlfriend in Independence more than two years ago has been sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing firearms.

Kevin D. Hogan, also known as “Diablo,” was sentenced to 10 years in prison without parole after pleading guilty last year to two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 34-year-old Hogan admitted he was in possession of a 9mm Smith & Wesson semi-automatic handgun on March 16, 2020.

His girlfriend was hospitalized that morning and told Independence police officers that he’d punched her eight to 10 times, tried to stab her with a knife, hit her several times with a handgun, and shot her in the left shoulder.

On Sept. 29, 2020, Hogan was arrested when the vehicle he was riding in was pulled over.

When Independence police searched the vehicle, they found a .40-caliber Glock directly beneath his seat in the rear passenger area. They also found a loaded .40-caliber Glock that had been reported stolen under the rear of the front passenger seat, which was accessible to him.

Hogan also admitted to being in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic Glock on June 6, 2021. At that time, officers again stopped a vehicle he was riding in but he tried to run away. Officers ultimately found him at a nearby residence, detained him, and also found the Glock he’d hidden behind the residence.

“Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition,” the DOJ reiterates. “Hogan has a prior federal felony conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as state felony convictions for unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, forgery, and assault.”

Because this is a federal case, his mugshot is not available.

