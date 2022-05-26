Man charged in Tuesday night’s fatal shooting along Ditman Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened Tuesday night in a vacant lot along Ditman Avenue.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 43-year-old Mark Sellars of Independence has been charged with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed criminal action.

According to the prosecutor’s office, officers went to the 700 block of Ditman Ave. after receiving a call about a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 39-year-old Elijah Flores suffering from gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene and the medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

One witness told police she saw the Flores with Sellars and a man wearing a mask. They said Flores with Sellars got into a verbal altercation, then Sellars pulled out a gun and shot Flores in the back.

Another witness told police he heard three shots, saw the victim hobbling up the street and yelling for help, and saw Sellars holding a gun in his right hand.

Prosecutors have requested that Sellars be held without bond.

A mugshot is not yet available.

