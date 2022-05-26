Local school resource deputies step up security following shooting in Texas

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - In light of the shooting yesterday at a Texas elementary school, our local school districts have made some changes to try and help ease the nerves of their school communities.

“It’s been a really emotional day today,” says parent Sarah Williams.

Williams was one of many parents in line waiting to pick their children up at Manor Hill Elementary School in Liberty.

She says on top of being concerned after the mass shooting yesterday at a Texas elementary school that took the lives of teachers and students, just last weekend Williams and her children were caught up in a scary situation during a music festival in Mississippi.

“We were actually there when eight gunshots went off, it was right beside us, so it’s been pretty emotional the last couple of days with guns and just trying to protect your children,” says Williams.

In order to support all the stirred-up emotions that Williams, other parents, and students may have right now, Liberty Public Schools is putting an emphasis on the mental well-being of students for their last days of school.

They are having counselors on hand the rest of the week to assist any students having difficulty coping with the tragedy.

“Yeah, I think that’s a real good idea. The kids are confused like all of us and disappointed, so we need to support them,” says Steve Gingery who was picking up his grandchild.

Meanwhile neighboring North Kansas City school district has added more Clay County Sheriff’s deputies to stop by their schools for the remainder of the school year.

“Children tend to learn better if they feel secure and that’s either safety or feelings or the people around them,” says Lieutenant Scott Archer of the Clay County Sheriff’s office.

Lieutenant Archer oversees the 19 school resource officers within the district.

He says this security step is to help ease the nerves of anyone concerned but reassures all the schools within the district are very safe and secure already.

“The cameras are secured inside and outside; entryways are completely secure. Nobody can enter the building, we can’t even enter the building without even a pass card or acknowledging ourselves at the front door,” says Lt. Archer.

Lt. Archer says that adding more officers at the end of the year is nothing new for them, as it’s something they usual do each year during the last few days of school.

