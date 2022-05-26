Aging & Style
Kansas City woman dead, three others seriously injured in crash

FILE — All four people inside the truck were not wearing seatbelts, the report stated.(Storyblocks.com)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A driver lost control of a truck on wet pavement Wednesday afternoon, resulting in a fatal crash south of Clinton, Missouri.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report stated Ramone Wooten was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram northbound on Missouri Highway 13, just south of Missouri Highway 52, when the truck hydroplaned.

The truck veered off the road and overturned, ejecting two people inside.

Simone Johnson, a 21-year-old Kansas City, Missouri woman, died at the scene of the crash.

Twenty-year-old London Johnson and the 34-year-old Wooten, both of Kansas City, Missouri, suffered serious injuries. A third passenger, 21-year-old Tyerese Sims of Independence, Missouri, also suffered serious injuries, according to the crash report.

All four people inside the truck were not wearing seatbelts, the report stated.

The incident marks the 21st traffic fatality for MSHP Troop A this year.

