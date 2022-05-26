Heart To Heart challenging KC to assemble 5,000 hygiene kits for Ukraine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local charity is assembling hygiene kits for the people of Ukraine in a one-day event Thursday, and they need the public’s help.

Volunteers will gather on the top deck of Kansas City Power & Light for one-hour shifts to reach the goal of 5,000 hygiene kits, which include basics like shampoo, washcloths, toothpaste and hair combs.

The nonprofit organization that provides medical and humanitarian aid is asking members of the public to sign up if they have even just one open hour in their day. You can come solo, with family or friends, or even with coworkers. Click here to register.

