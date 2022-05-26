Aging & Style
Gowns for Good: Local bridal shop gives back to everyday heroes

By Morgan Mobley
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local bridal shop is dressing our heroes in white.

True Society is giving away designer wedding dresses to military personnel, healthcare workers, and their fiancées. It’s all part of Gowns for Good, which has been going on for over a decade.

More than 150 wedding gowns, handpicked by the designers, are going home to our heroes.

Some of them are worth up to $3,000!

The brides’ reactions have been priceless.KCTV5 News talked to a nurse who has been with Research Medical center for five years. She said this gesture means the world to her.

Timara Smith said, “You get free Starbucks. You get, ‘Good job. We appreciate you.’ But, a free wedding dress? That is the best blessing of all.”

