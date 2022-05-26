Fatal crash leads to part of northbound I-635 being closed

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Northbound I-635 is closed between Kansas Avenue and westbound I-70 this evening due to a fatal crash.

The crash, which involved a semi and another vehicle, happened just before 5 p.m.

One person died as a result of the crash, but it’s not known which vehicle they were in.

Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

