Fatal crash leads to part of northbound I-635 being closed

One person died in a crash on Thursday evening and Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating.
One person died in a crash on Thursday evening and Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating.
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Northbound I-635 is closed between Kansas Avenue and westbound I-70 this evening due to a fatal crash.

The crash, which involved a semi and another vehicle, happened just before 5 p.m.

One person died as a result of the crash, but it’s not known which vehicle they were in.

Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

