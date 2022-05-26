Family mourns after 17-year-old is fatally shot on Sunday afternoon in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Sunday, a family party ended with a 17-year-old being fatally shot in the street.

The family of Rahsan Stenson Jr. were hosting a graduation party for his sister when they heard gunshots from around the corner.

“I was just shocked,” said Stenson’s sister-in-law Tyler Williams. “Because we were having an event, you know?”

The beautiful Sunday afternoon was quickly shattered and decorated with crime scene tape.

Stenson Jr. was riding his buggy around the block when gunshots filled the air.

“That’s what he was doing that day that they decided to take his life,” Williams said. “He was being a kid, enjoying himself. Enjoying his family. He didn’t deserve that. He didn’t deserve to be gunned down like that. He didn’t deserve it. It’s just not right. Somebody has to come forward. Somebody has seen something. Somebody knows something.”

Williams said Stenson was a football player who loved fashion and his family.

That Sunday was also the one-year anniversary of the death of Stenson’s cousin, whose life was also taken by gun violence.

“It’s hard for our family to have to sit and go through life,” Williams said. “We lost two of our babies before they were 18. So it’s hard. Hard.”

Williams said her family feels the weight of these losses each day.

“At 17... to take a 17-year-old’s life, or anybody’s life for that matter, it’s cruel,” Williams said. “It’s evil.”

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest in this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers. They can be reached, anonymously, at 816-474-TIPS.

