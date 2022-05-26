Crews working to put out apartment fire near Lawn & Scarritt
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews are working to put out an apartment fire in the area of N. Lawn and Scarritt avenues in KCMO.
This is reportedly a three-alarm fire that began at 7:37 p.m.
Reportedly, at least two people have been injured.
