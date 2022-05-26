Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Crews working to put out apartment fire near Lawn & Scarritt

The scene in the area of N. Lawn and Scarritt avenues on Tuesday night.
The scene in the area of N. Lawn and Scarritt avenues on Tuesday night.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews are working to put out an apartment fire in the area of N. Lawn and Scarritt avenues in KCMO.

This is reportedly a three-alarm fire that began at 7:37 p.m.

Reportedly, at least two people have been injured.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. We are sending a crew to the scene to gather more information.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

In light of the shooting yesterday at a Texas elementary school, our local school districts...
Local school resource deputies step up security following shooting in Texas
A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon on Truman Road at I-435.
Pedestrian struck and killed near I-435 and Truman
A psychologist with University Health said that it’s important to talk to kids, but it’s also...
Caring for your child’s mental health following the shooting in Texas
In light of the shooting yesterday at a Texas elementary school, our local school districts...
School resource deputies step up security