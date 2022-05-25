THC claim nearly prevents Bonner Springs student from graduating

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KCTV) - A Bonner Springs High School student almost didn’t graduate after being accused of giving drugs to another student.

“A student had alleged I had given him an edible,” said Malcolm Anthony.

It happened just one month before graduation. Anthony said he was in class and the next thing he knew he was called to the assistant principal’s office to answer to an accusation.

“‘You gave him an edible,’ or ‘Please tell us what happened,’ and ‘What did you give this student?’” recalled Malcom.

According to the school suspension report, the school nurse writes a student was suffering from a medical emergency after ingesting an edible he claims it was given to him by Malcolm.

The disciplinary report indicates the edible was tested and THC was found.

In addition, the report also said Malcolm at the time seemed “impaired” and “consistent with someone who was under the influence.”

As a result, Malcolm was expelled for the rest of the school year.

“It was just shocking,” said Malcolm. “I didn’t know how to process it. I missed prom. I missed the senior awards.”

Malcolm and his family fought the expulsion, even providing no less than three drug tests. There was one urine and two hair follicle tests; each one came back negative.

After hiring an attorney, the family attended an appeals hearing. It was found “there was no substantial evidence.” Malcolm was allowed to return to school, just in time to graduate.

“Malcolm’s a great kid,” said Erik Dickinson, President of the Urban Rangers Corp.

The organization serves as mentors for at-risk, inner-city youth, teaching discipline, work ethics and service to their community. Dickinson said he’s known and worked with Malcolm for seven years.

“He is a someone who is very health conscious, an athlete,” said Dickinson. “He carries water with him a lot. That whole ‘my body is a temple’ kind of guy.”

He said Malcolm is also a stand-up student and one of the key leaders of his organizations. As far as the accusations against Malcolm, Dickinson said that’s unlikely.

Dickinson said, “I’m not one to ever say, ‘Not my kid,’ because you just never know. But if I had to say, ‘Not my kid,’ it would be with Malcolm.”

Malcolm said he also had an extra incentive. His mom promised him a trip to Greece for graduation, but his grades and behavior would determine if he could go.

Malcolm has no previous disciplinary record.

He and his family are evaluating whether they will be taking any legal action.

KCTV5 News reached out to the Bonner Springs/Edwardsville School District; we were told it had no comment.

