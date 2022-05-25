Semi truck drivers ‘booted’ after parking overnight at Gardner Walmart

GARDNER, Ks. (KCTV) - A group of truckers thought they were safe to stay the night in a Walmart parking lot.

But when Gina Eager and others woke up to roll out they found an unwelcome surprise.

“When we went to go pick up our load we found out we had a boot,” Eager said.

Eager said she spent the morning talking with a store manager, as well as Walmart’s corporate office. She said she was told unauthorized truck parking is not allowed at the store, and that she and the other drivers would have to pay towing fees.

Several signs posted around the lot warned drivers that their trucks could be towed if they parked in the lot without permission. But Eager said she has never had a problem parking at other stores for her mandatory 10 hour rest period in between trips.

“We’ve stayed at numerous Walmarts overnight,” she said.

Industry advocates view incidents like this one as a sign of a larger problem -- a shortage of safe parking spots for truck drivers.

Bryce Mongeon, a lobbyist with the Owner Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA), said the industry has been pushing for more rest areas and affordable, safe places for drivers to spend the night.

He said that truck traffic has increased faster than the number of available spots, leaving some drivers to seek out parking at retailers like Walmart where they may not realize there is a problem.

“The takeaway for people is that when you see drivers parked in places like that it’s not because they want to be there,” Mongeon said “They have no other options because of the shortage.”

Eager was frustrated at the prospect of a fine, as well as the lost time on the road.

“It’s lost income,” she said. “This isn’t good.”

