Pet of the Day: Butch

Butch is a stunningly handsome American Bulldog mix. He was found as a stray at English Landing Park. We can’t imagine why no one came looking for this perfect gentleman!

He keeps his kennel spotless, ignores all of the barking from the other dogs, and is just a generally easy going fella. He hasn’t been able to be introduced to other dogs yet as he is recovering from his neuter, but we don’t anticipate him having any issues with other dogs. He is a fun-loving guy the volunteers enjoy being around. Whoever adopts this sweet boy is in for a real treat!

To find out more about Butch or his friends available for adoption, visit the Parkville Animal Shelter website here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.