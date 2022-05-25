Aging & Style
Pedestrian struck and killed near I-435 and Truman

By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday afternoon on Truman Road at I-435.

Authorities have responded to the area, closing off the Truman Road exit from I-435. The incident seemed to happen near where the interstate crosses over Truman.

According to KCPD, this incident started as police tried to stop a stolen vehicle near Independence and Topping. The suspect vehicle rammed a police car before fleeing. Police attempted to peruse the vehicle but lost sight of it.

On Truman underneath the I-435 overpass, the stolen car hit and ran over a pedestrian, killing them.

Two people Feld from the car. The passenger was taken into custody, but the driver is still on the run. Police are currently looking for the driver in a nearby wooded area.

The I-435 Northbound exit to Truman Road is currently closed as police investigate.

KCTV5 has a crew headed to this scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.

