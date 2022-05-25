Man sentenced in connection with woman’s death after claiming she fell down stairs

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A man has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter in connection with a veteran’s death in 2019.

According to the Leavenworth County prosecutor, 38-year-old Andrew Wieland was sentenced to 166 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter (128 months), aggravated battery (32 months), and interference with law enforcement (6 months).

Wieland had previously pleaded guilty to these charges on March 30, 2022.

According to the county prosecutor, officers received a call about an injured person in May 30, 2019. When they arrived at the scene, they were met by a frantic Wieland.

Further details of this case may be graphic. Readers are advised to continue at their own discretion.

When officers went inside, they found Heather Wunderlich motionless in the middle of the living room. She had sustained injuries to her head and face. She was also partially naked.

Wieland took officers upstairs, showing them the blood stains on the carpet and wall. He had blood on his arms, chest, face and neck.

He told officers that she’d fallen down the stairs while he was asleep in the upstairs bedroom, so he didn’t see anything until he came downstairs and saw her.

Officers found that Wunderlich was damp and appeared to have been washed. While processing the scene, they found bloody towels and blood in the upstairs bathtub.

Blood splatter experts with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation processed the home. They found numerous blood splatter patterns on the walls upstairs that showed a possible struggle, including one at the base of a corner a wall upstairs. They determined that Wunderlich’s head had hit there, causing blood to go up both sides of the wall. That also caused lacerations and a subdural hemorrhage with fresh blood on her brain.

It was determined during the autopsy that she had a broken hyoid bone in her throat, which was fatal.

In court, Wunderlich’s family and friends spoke about what she meant to them and about her service in the military.

Previously, it had been found that Wieland was not competent to stand trial. However, prior to submitting his plea, he was found competent. During sentencing, he said he suffered from PTSD.

“Words can’t express the sorrow we feel for the family,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “We know there’s never a sentence long enough. We only came to a resolution of this case with the wishes of the family. This case represents our worst fear when someone is in a violent relationship. We ask anyone who finds themselves being abused to make a report and ask for help.”

Information about the Domestic Violence Hotline can be found here. It can be reached by calling 800-799-SAFE (7233).

