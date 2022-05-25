Liberty School District shares safety plan, focuses on student well-being for last day of classes

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - In their final days of classes, Liberty Public Schools is putting an emphasis on the well-being of their students.

Counselors will be on hand the rest of the week for students who need them.

In a letter to parents, the district lays out the ways they work to keep students and staff safe at school.

Some of those things include crisis plans that are updated regularly, trained, armed security officers and locked buildings. Active shooter drills are included in these crisis plans.

The school district also says they have long-standing partnerships with local law enforcement

The letter ends asking everyone to join in sending thoughts to the uvalde community.

Read the full letter:

LPS Community,

Our hearts break this evening over the unspeakable tragedy that occurred earlier this afternoon in Texas. Please join us in sending our thoughts to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

Tragedies such as what occurred in Texas today can affect the emotional well-being of all of us. Please know that we will plan to have school counselors on hand to provide comfort to any student having difficulty coping with today’s senseless act for the remainder of the week. Below, you will find several resources that we hope you will find useful, if needed.

Regardless of where any form of school violence takes place, it will often cause some to inquire about our efforts in LPS to keep our staff and students safe while at school. We want to reassure you that we take safety and security seriously in Liberty Public Schools. Below, are a few measures we have in place to keep our students and staff safe while at school:

To go along with regularly updated crisis plans, which include building drills, our LPS Safety and Security Team provides Active Shooter training for our staff annually.

Our schools are all equipped with the visitor management system, Hallpass, which requires all visitors to identify themselves when entering our facilities.

All buildings are locked and require visitors to be buzzed into a secure vestibule upon arrival.

We have a well-trained and experienced safety and security team, which includes several armed security officers who are present at our campuses throughout the school day. As has been previously shared, beginning with the 2022-2023 school year, each of our middle schools will have a dedicated full-time armed security officer present during the school day. Armed security officers will continue to be present at our high school campuses. In addition, roving armed security officers will continue to cover our elementary schools throughout the school day.

Finally, know that our district highly values our long standing partnerships with our local law enforcement agencies and we are thankful for their dedication and commitment to our LPS community.

We encourage you to reach out to your child’s school or the LPS District Administration Center if you have any questions. Thank you for your continued willingness to partner with us, and have a nice evening.

Office of Communications

Liberty Public Schools

