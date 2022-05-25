Liberty police investigate after thieves steal from 13 unlocked vehicles

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) – A quick and common crime is on the rise in Liberty, as thieves are searching for an opportunity to steal from an easy target.

Since May 19, Liberty police have received 13 reports of suspects stealing from unlocked vehicles near Ruth Moore Park.

The police department posted two home surveillance videos related to the crimes, noting that the thieves were pulling on vehicle door handles between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Investigators say the video shows two suspects pulled on every car door handle on the street and got into the unlocked cars.

Suspects have stolen three vehicles that had keys left inside. The other vehicles had purses, credit cards and one firearm taken out of them.

“They are just running down the neighborhood, checking door handles,” Liberty Police Department Captain Andy Hedrick said. “When they are lucky enough to find one unlocked, they take anything valuable.”

Law enforcement agencies encourage everyone to follow a 9 p.m. routine, which includes checking to ensure your home and vehicle are secure at 9 p.m. each night.

“Lock your cars. Lock your houses. Make sure your garage door is shut. Bring valuables inside,” Hedrick said. “Making sure that you’ve done everything you can to not make it easy for somebody who has crime in mind.”

If you have information about who the thieves are, you are asked to call Liberty’s investigators at 816-439-4730 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

The Liberty Police Department is trying to identify two people who targeted 13 unlocked vehicles, stealing three of them and taking items out of the others.

