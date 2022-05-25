KCPD offering women’s self-defense class in November

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department says girls and women can now register for a free self-defense class that will be held in November, as their other offerings are now full.

According to the police department, nearly 500 people signed up for a class a week ago. Now, their July 30 and Sept. 17 classes are full.

However, for those interested, a class will be offered on Nov. 19 at 8 a.m. until about noon.

It will be held at the South Patrol Division building at 9701 Marion Park Drive in KCMO.

You can register by clicking this link.

The class is open to females 13 years old or older. However, girls under the age of 17 must be accompanied by an adult.

