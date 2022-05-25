Aging & Style
KCPD investigating after man is fatally shot on Tuesday night

Kansas City police are investigating after a man was fatally shot on Tuesday night.
Kansas City police are investigating after a man was fatally shot on Tuesday night.
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on Tuesday night.

According to the police, it happened at 8:35 p.m. on Ditman Avenue just south of Independence Avenue. The neighborhood is just east of I-435 and west of Blue Ridge Boulevard.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been fatally shot.

There is no suspect information available for the public at this time.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

