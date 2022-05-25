KC Pet Project offering $30 adoptions for Memorial Day Weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you’re looking for your next furry friend, the KC Pet Project wants to help you out this holiday weekend.

From Friday, May 27 to Monday, May 30, the KC Pet Project will have $30 adoption fees for pets. This will be at the KC Campus for Animal Care, the Zona Rosa Adoption Center, and at the Petco store on 95 in Overland Park (cats only). Pets currently in foster homes qualify as well.

All dogs 30 pounds or more and adult cats will be $30 during the four-day event, which means most of the available pets at KC Pet Project can be adopted at the discounted price.

“KC Pet Project continues to operate at capacity with more animals in our care than we had even a month ago,” said Tori Fugate, chief communications officer of KC Pet Project. “We continue to take in 40-50 new pets a day, and we have more animals coming in than we do going out. Our team is working around-the-clock to reunite pets with their families, sent dogs and cats into foster homes, and adopt available pets to new families. We need our community’s support to help us get through these times when we are experiencing these record numbers of pets entering our city’s shelter, and these numbers do not appear to be slowing down.”

Adoption fees cover vaccinations, microchipping, and spay/neuter surgery.

To see the pets currently available through the KC Pet Project, you can visit their website here.

