Kansas City residents share qualities they want next police chief to have

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - This morning, the Kansas City Police Department received much input on what the city wants to see in their next police chief.

“I think the community is hungry to let their voices be heard,” said Pastor Darron Edwards.

The Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and a coalition of other metro organizations gave the community that opportunity.

They held seven listening sessions that brought out more than 350 people and more than 1,300 completed surveys by people from across the metro, adding their input to help in the search.

“I’m proud to say my zip code was one of the highest numbers that received surveys and I believe their voices will be heard,” said Kim Randolph of Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce.

The KC Chamber of Commerce and coalition spoke before the Kansas City Board of Police commissioners this morning, presenting their findings from the community input.

Some of the things they found common amongst the majority is that the community wants:

The chief to be front-facing and engaged in the community

The chief needs to address perceived underlying racism within the department

The chief should have a focus on training, with a particular emphasis on de-escalation and racial bias training.

The chief should be transparent

The chief should prioritize mental health within both community and department

Now that the findings have been brought to the department, the chamber and coalition hope they will use this feedback in their search.

“This has an opportunity to have some great guiding principles,” said Bobbi Baker of the Northeast KC Chamber of Commerce.

Don Maxwell of the Prospect Business Association said, “We are giving them information on how the community feels and the only thing we can do is just hope it has impact.”

“Participating in the conversation like this - where they had first opportunity to talk about how they feel, how do they belong in this community - was key, and I don’t think we will stop with just police chief,” said Pedro Zamora of the Hispanic Economic Development Corporation.

The chamber and coalition said the police department did participate in their sessions and surveys, so they are hopeful that it will be used in the search process.

