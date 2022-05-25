Aging & Style
Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George announces retirement

FILE - Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George listens during a closed door meeting with representatives of the marijuana industry in Colorado, on April 9, 2015, in Denver. George, said Wednesday, ay 25, 2022, that she will retire in January, as required by the Fed's mandatory retirement rules. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Esther George, the president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, will retire in January, as required by the Fed’s mandatory retirement rules.

George, who has typically supported higher interest rates to ward off inflation, spent 40 years at the Kansas City Fed and became president nearly 11 years ago.

Her departure will extend a period of significant turnover among top Fed officials, just as the central bank is confronting the worst inflation in 40 years.

The president of the Chicago Fed, Charles Evans, also faces a mandatory retirement in the coming months.

