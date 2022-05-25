Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

FORECAST: Showers moving out Thursday with sunshine returning for the weekend

Storm Track 5
Storm Track 5(KCTV5 News)
By Gary Amble
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A wave of afternoon showers will pass through followed by overcast skies and patchy light drizzle this evening. Right now, any break from the rain will be welcome. Temperatures are expected to range from the middle to upper 60s today followed by a cooler overnight as low temperatures fall into the lower 50s by Thursday morning. Rain will pick up in the morning through the mid-day hours offering light rain and cool air which will make your Thursday feel like April or late March with area highs reaching only the lower 60s. Sunshine returns Friday sending highs into the upper 70s followed by sunshine and 80s over the extended Memorial Day weekend. Be ready for a drastic change going from cold and wet to hot and dry in just a couple days.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Wednesday.
FORECAST: When will the rain clear out?
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Wednesday.
FORECAST: When does the rain clear out?
Kansas City is in store for even more rain and we won't have a chance to dry out soon.
FORECAST: Kansas City in store for even more rain
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Tuesday
KC in store for rainy Tuesday with lower temps