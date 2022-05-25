FORECAST: Showers moving out Thursday with sunshine returning for the weekend

A wave of afternoon showers will pass through followed by overcast skies and patchy light drizzle this evening. Right now, any break from the rain will be welcome. Temperatures are expected to range from the middle to upper 60s today followed by a cooler overnight as low temperatures fall into the lower 50s by Thursday morning. Rain will pick up in the morning through the mid-day hours offering light rain and cool air which will make your Thursday feel like April or late March with area highs reaching only the lower 60s. Sunshine returns Friday sending highs into the upper 70s followed by sunshine and 80s over the extended Memorial Day weekend. Be ready for a drastic change going from cold and wet to hot and dry in just a couple days.

