Crime Stoppers: Jackson County looking for man with sex offender registration violation

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Crime Stoppers is looking for a man they say is a noncompliant registered sex offender.

Alexander Lomas, 56, has a warrant out for a sex offender registration violation.

Crime Stoppers says Lomas is a white male, 5′7″ and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

His last known address was near 100th and Holly in Kansas City, Missouri.

Anyone with information about Lomas’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

