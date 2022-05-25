Crews working to clean up spill after fuel truck is involved in crash

Aging & Style
The scene has caused westbound I-70 to shut down just west of I-470
Crews are working on cleaning up spilled fuel after the truck transporting it was involved in a crash.(KC Scout)
By Zoe Brown and David Pinter
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Crews are working to clean up fuel on the interstate after the truck transporting it was involved in a crash.

The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m. and has caused westbound I-70 to shut down just west of I-470.

The crash involved a semi and at least two other vehicles. Luckily, no one was injured.

However, the crash caused one of the semi’s 100-gallon fuel tanks to rupture. That has led to a fuel spill about a quarter-mile long.

Missouri Department of Transportation crews have brought sand out to try and dry out some of the pavement.

It may be until after 9:30 p.m. until this scene is cleared.

Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

(KC Scout)

