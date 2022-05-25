Aging & Style
Crash on I-49 near Belton closes multiple lanes

By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - Several semi trucks involved in a crash on I-49 have left multiple lanes closed Wednesday afternoon.

According to KCSCOUT, the accident happened just after 2 p.m. between East 171st and East 163rd on I-49 in Belton. Four semis could be seen in the median between north and southbound lanes.

Traffic is down to one lane both ways, causing major back ups in the area. The estimated clear time is several hours, so drivers should avoid the area if possible and find alternate routes.

