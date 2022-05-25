Christian Braun choses NBA Draft
Kansas Jayhawk guard Christian Braun elects to move forward in NBA Draft
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - University of Kansas guard Christian Braun officially announced on social media that he will chose the NBA over returning for one more season as a Jayhawk.
Braun, amongst other KU players participated in the NBA combine and evaluation process, felt that the time is now to take his talents to the next level.
Braun in his last season with the Jayhawks averaged 14.1 points per game, 6.5 rebounds and shot 49.5% from the field.
Along with being a national champion helping KU to beat North Carolina 72-69 where he had a double double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, he was a second team all Big-12 selection and conference champion.
Braun is a Burlington Kansas native who graduated from Blue Valley Northwest high school where he was the 2018-19 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Kansas and two-time all-state selection.
The Northwest alum finished his high school career with 1,074 points and was a member of three straight Kansas 6A state championship teams.
