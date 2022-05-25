Christian Braun choses NBA Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - University of Kansas guard Christian Braun officially announced on social media that he will chose the NBA over returning for one more season as a Jayhawk.

Braun, amongst other KU players participated in the NBA combine and evaluation process, felt that the time is now to take his talents to the next level.

Thank you KANSAS . ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fehxcJMbkZ — Christian Braun (@Ballin25Braun) May 25, 2022

Braun in his last season with the Jayhawks averaged 14.1 points per game, 6.5 rebounds and shot 49.5% from the field.

Along with being a national champion helping KU to beat North Carolina 72-69 where he had a double double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, he was a second team all Big-12 selection and conference champion.

Braun is a Burlington Kansas native who graduated from Blue Valley Northwest high school where he was the 2018-19 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Kansas and two-time all-state selection.

The Northwest alum finished his high school career with 1,074 points and was a member of three straight Kansas 6A state championship teams.

