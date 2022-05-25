Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Chiefs release dates for three preseason games, two at Arrowhead

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended...
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed (38) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams, right, during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Dani Welniak
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have officially released the dates and times for their three preseason games.

They play the Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 13 with kickoff at noon at Soldier Field. On Saturday, August 20 they host Washington Commanders at 3 pm. Then KC rounds it out with the Green Bay Packers as they come to Arrowhead Thursday, August 25 at 7 pm.

Aaron Rodgers and company will visit Arrowhead in the preseason finale but will we actually see the league MVP in action? Most of the time starters won’t play in the final game of the preseason or are very limited.

During the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Chiefs legendary TE Tony Gonzalez announced that Kansas City would host the LA Chargers in the first primetime Thursday Night Football game of the year on September 15 on Amazon.

For more on the Chiefs regular season matchups, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Kansas City Chiefs have one of their most difficult schedules in recent franchise history....
VIDEO: KCTV5's Jared Koller, Neal Jones breaks down the Chiefs 2022 schedule quarter-by-quarter
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Melvin Ingram III celebrates during the first half of an NFL...
Report: Former Chiefs defensive end Melvin Ingram heading to Miami Dolphins
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) celebrates after scoring on a...
On paper, 2022 schedule for Chiefs makes history when it comes to difficulty
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs onto the field before the AFC...
SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN: Chiefs face tough slate as they seek another playoff run