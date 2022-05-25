Caring for your child’s mental health following the shooting in Texas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The information out of Texas about Tuesday’s school shooting is hard to take.

Nineteen children and two teachers were gunned down by an 18-year-old. He was a high school dropout with no known mental health history.

“Was he evil or did he have a disturbed mind?” That’s a question we may all be asking now.

“In general, most people with mental health problems are not violent,” said Dr. Jennifer Keller McDaniel, a psychologist with University Health.

Dr. Keller McDaniel said that, as the investigation begins into the motive behind the gunman at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, it’s important to remember mental health is not always part of the equation.

“I don’t think they have to go hand in hand,” said Dr. Keller McDaniel. “I think it does a disservice to folks with mental health issues. Mental health is health,”

She said now is the time to focus on the mental health of our children.

“If you’re a child going back to school after something like this happens, it creates a sense of fear,” she said.

To ease their fears, she said it’s important to talk to kids. However, it’s also OK to shield them from what’s in the headlines.

“Try to buffer them some from all the things that are on social media and the media related to a lot of these topics,” she said.

She adds that there should be an effort to evaluate their feelings. Tears, irritability, a lack of sleep or eating may be signs of emotional toll.

She said to also teach them about paying attention to others who may be having a hard time.

“When they’re posting things about when they’re down or thinking about suicide those types of things,” she said. “It’s important when we see it we do, say something. The earlier we get intervention for people, the better.”

She said check-ins and regular conversations are key to keeping kids happy, keeping them mentally healthy and creating a safe space at home.

“The more, more and more we normalize this, the more likely they are to reach out,” she said.

She also said it’s important not to overschedule your child, because that can cause added stress.

When seeking a therapist, she said evidence-based treatment is the most effective.

“The key is there are goals, and we are measuring progress, and that we’re trying to achieve those goals so therapy has an end,” she explained. “So, it’s not just an ongoing process forever and it’s not just about talking. It’s a very active process that involves work outside the therapy session.”

If you child is struggling or having a hard time, Keller McDaniel said you may want to think about a support group.

There are also crisis hotlines available. Many can now be utilized via text messages.

“This seems easier on the teens, because they can express their feelings or what they’re dealing with through text instead of having to talk about it,” said Keller McDaniel.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.