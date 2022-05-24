Son of Wyandotte County captain sentenced for fatally shooting his father

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - A man who shot and killed his father, who was a captain for the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, has been sentenced.

Zachary Arnold was charged with second-degree murder in 2019 for shooting and killing his father Captain Chris Arnold. Back in March 2022, a jury found Zachary guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

On Monday, he was sentenced to 32 months in prison followed by 24 months of parole.

The shooting happened on October 5 of 2019 in a home they both lived in in the 2800 block of North 76th Street in Kansas City, Kansas.

Captain Arnold was shot just days before his 59th birthday. He served for over 20 years, according to the Wyandotte County Fraternal Order of Police.

