Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Son of Wyandotte County captain sentenced for fatally shooting his father

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - A man who shot and killed his father, who was a captain for the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office, has been sentenced.

Zachary Arnold was charged with second-degree murder in 2019 for shooting and killing his father Captain Chris Arnold. Back in March 2022, a jury found Zachary guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

On Monday, he was sentenced to 32 months in prison followed by 24 months of parole.

The shooting happened on October 5 of 2019 in a home they both lived in in the 2800 block of North 76th Street in Kansas City, Kansas.

Captain Arnold was shot just days before his 59th birthday. He served for over 20 years, according to the Wyandotte County Fraternal Order of Police.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A local family is suing a country club over their pickleball courts
Pickleball lawsuit in Mission Hills
Local leaders speak out over teens and fentanyl
Medical and law enforcement experts discuss latest trends on counterfeit pills laced with Fentanyl
Medical and law enforcement experts discuss latest trends on counterfeit pills laced with Fentanyl
Most of the snakes found in the Birmingham-area by Alabama Snake Removers are copperheads.
Snakes on the plains