KC Police Board to talk results of survey asking public what they want in next chief

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Results are in on a survey to see what the Kansas City public wants out of its next police chief, and the topic is set to be discussed at Tuesday morning’s Board of Police Commissioners meeting downtown.

Since March, a coalition of local business leaders, civic leaders and interfaith groups have toured areas of the city to ask residents what’s important to them, as Kansas City looks to fill the police chief position that was vacated earlier this year by the retirement of Chief Rick Smith.

Former deputy chief Joseph Mabin is currently serving as the interim police chief until a new chief is selected, a process that is expected to take months.

The coalition organized seven listening sessions and gave a survey to residents. KCTV5 sat in on one of the sessions in March. Some of the concerns raised by residents at that listening session included a lack of trust between citizens and officers, and rising gun violence within the city. Residents also said they want a chief who is hands-on with the community, and who is transparent.

The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners meeting is at 9:30 a.m. at Kansas City Police Department Headquarters. KCTV5 will bring you the latest on the survey and the Commissioners meeting.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.