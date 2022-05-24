Pet of the Day: Lucy

Lucy is a 1-year-old hound mix who loves to play and loves adventure.

She enjoys walks, playing fetch, and especially playing with other dogs.

She is a social butterfly through-and-through. Her forever home will need to have another dog for her to be best friends with.

She is also quite the busy bee and would prefer a home that has an active lifestyle where she can go on daily walks or dog park visits.

It doesn’t need to be much, but she does love to get out of the house and explore.

She’s the perfect companion to take along through life’s journey.

So, if you also have a need for adventure, come in and meet Lucy at Great Plains SPCA!

For more information, visit their website.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.