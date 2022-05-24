No charges filed after woman shoots husband in Leavenworth County

The details of this case may be disturbing to some; readers are advised to continue at their own discretion.

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - No charges will be filed against a woman in Leavenworth County who shot her husband while he had her pinned against the wall by her throat.

According to a statement from Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson, deputies went to a residence along 127th Street on Oct. 16 of last year after receiving a call from a woman who said she’d shot her husband in the chest.

When officers arrived, they found her holding a semi-automatic pistol and a cellphone. Her mouth was bloody and her left eye was almost entirely swollen shut. Her face and ribs had sustained injury, and her ankle was possibly broken.

Officers went inside and found her husband lying on the ground near the door, which is where she said he would be.

While officers were trying to help him, he made an obscene comment and gesture toward them. Officers asked if he was impaired and his wife said he’d “been drinking heavily.” A search of the residence indicated that “not only had alcohol been consumed, but frequently” and “there was evidence of abuse of marijuana and testosterone.”

Ultimately, he died from his injuries.

While being interviewed, the woman said she had been married to him for 16 years and that violence had been happening in the home “for a long time.” She said he was both physically and verbally abusive, and that he’d “been beating on her for the last three days.”

She said that he began heavily drinking and verbally abusing her after returning home from a two-week business trip on Oct. 14.

Then, on Oct. 15, he got a shipment of his favorite liquor. She said that, on top of being heavily intoxicated, he also began behaving erratically. At one point, she went to bed with the dogs, and woke up to him shaking the bed. He then began hitting the dogs. After she tried to protect them, he hit her.

At one point, he gave her a gun and asked her to shoot him. When he left the room, she hid it.

Deputies indeed saw that it looked like a struggle had happened in the room, as there was blood on the walls and bed.

When she fell down after he told her to get up, he started kicking her. This is when she thinks her rib could have been broken. He then lifted her up, throwing her against the wall and bed. He then dragged her to the living room, where she was hit so hard that she couldn’t remember anything.

When she woke up, she was being placed on the couch and he had a Glock to her head. He then shot the couch, to show how serious his threat to kill her was.

Later, he threatened to burn down the house, kill her father, burn her, and kill himself. He went to the garage. Meanwhile, she retrieved the gun she’d hidden earlier. She then thought she heard him messing with gas cans in the kitchen. Later, deputies did indeed find gas cans in the kitchen.

She tried to leave the house, but he dragged her back in by her hair and pinned her to the wall by her throat until she felt like she was losing consciousness. He started hitting her and this is when she fired the gun until “it was just clicking.”

After the shooting, she took his cell phone and called 911. He had broken her phone during an earlier altercation after he saw it fall out of her shirt.

“By [her] account, she had spent years suffering emotional and physical abuse by her husband,” the county attorney said. “The torture [she] described in the days, and immediate minutes before she shot [him] equated to self-defense as described in K.S.A. 21-5222.”

“Further, the evidence found showed that she would have had a reasonable and sincere belief that he would kill her,” the county attorney said.

Editor’s note: Because this woman has not been charged, the writer chose not to publicly identify her.

