New KCPD K9 introduced at police board meeting

K9 Flick has been brought on to sniff ahead of significant events like presidential visits.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department lost its K9 Denis in March after a bout with cancer.

Now two months later, that void has been filled.

The Heart of America Kennel Club presented a new police dog to KCPD’s Canine Unit, and she made her public debut Tuesday morning during the Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

K9 Flick has been brought on to sniff ahead of significant events like presidential visits, and she’ll be the one sniffing around before Chiefs and Royals games.

