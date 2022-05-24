New KCPD K9 introduced at police board meeting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department lost its K9 Denis in March after a bout with cancer.

Now two months later, that void has been filled.

The Heart of America Kennel Club presented a new police dog to KCPD’s Canine Unit, and she made her public debut Tuesday morning during the Board of Police Commissioners meeting.

K9 Flick has been brought on to sniff ahead of significant events like presidential visits, and she’ll be the one sniffing around before Chiefs and Royals games.

KCPD has a new K9! Meet Flick! She’ll sniff for explosives.



She was donated after the passing of K9 Dennis. pic.twitter.com/GqRaFcxY8U — Taylor Johnson (@NewsladyTay) May 24, 2022

