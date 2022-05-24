Liberty police: Items stolen from 10 vehicles, 3 cars stolen

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Liberty Police Department is investigating after thieves rummaged through 13 vehicles, three of which had the keys inside and were stolen.

According to the police, they have taken reports “recently” about the 13 vehicles near Ruth Moore Park.

The ten vehicles that were not driven away by a thief had a gun, multiple purses, credit cards, and other miscellaneous items of value stolen out of them.

The police department posted two videos related to the crimes, noting that the thieves were pulling on vehicle door handles between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. The timestamps on the videos indicated they were taken on May 19.

There is a male suspect in the second video who tries to get into a car, but the door was locked.

“The two suspects pulled on every car door handle on the street and got into the unlocked cars,” the police department said.

“These incidents are considered ‘crimes of opportunity’ and they can be prevented,” the police department stated. “These crimes happen in Liberty and all across the KC Metro area.”

If you have information about who the thieves are, you are asked to call Liberty’s investigators at 816-439-4730 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Recently, we took reports of approximately 13 vehicles that had been left unlocked and rummaged through near Ruth Moore... Posted by Liberty, Missouri Police Department on Monday, May 23, 2022

Here is another video of the male suspect trying to get into a car, but it was locked! The two suspects pulled on every... Posted by Liberty, Missouri Police Department on Monday, May 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.