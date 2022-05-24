Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Liberty police: Items stolen from 10 vehicles, 3 cars stolen

All 13 vehicles were unlocked and the three with keys inside were stolen
Police say suspects have rummaged through unlocked cars in Liberty in the early morning hours.
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Liberty Police Department is investigating after thieves rummaged through 13 vehicles, three of which had the keys inside and were stolen.

According to the police, they have taken reports “recently” about the 13 vehicles near Ruth Moore Park.

The ten vehicles that were not driven away by a thief had a gun, multiple purses, credit cards, and other miscellaneous items of value stolen out of them.

The police department posted two videos related to the crimes, noting that the thieves were pulling on vehicle door handles between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. The timestamps on the videos indicated they were taken on May 19.

There is a male suspect in the second video who tries to get into a car, but the door was locked.

“The two suspects pulled on every car door handle on the street and got into the unlocked cars,” the police department said.

“These incidents are considered ‘crimes of opportunity’ and they can be prevented,” the police department stated. “These crimes happen in Liberty and all across the KC Metro area.”

If you have information about who the thieves are, you are asked to call Liberty’s investigators at 816-439-4730 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Recently, we took reports of approximately 13 vehicles that had been left unlocked and rummaged through near Ruth Moore...

Posted by Liberty, Missouri Police Department on Monday, May 23, 2022

Here is another video of the male suspect trying to get into a car, but it was locked! The two suspects pulled on every...

Posted by Liberty, Missouri Police Department on Monday, May 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Artist Ray Harvey just finished his newest mural in Concordia, Missouri
Concordia, MO Flag Mural
Ray Harvey's latest project in Concordia, Missouri
Missouri artist’s flag mural draws big reaction online
Police say suspects have rummaged through unlocked cars in Liberty in the early morning hours.
Suspects going through unlocked cars in Liberty
The dangers of fentanyl trafficking
Kansas senator and sheriffs visit border amid fentanyl crisis