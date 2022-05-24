Kansas senator and sheriffs visit border amid fentanyl crisis

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - Last week, Senator Roger Marshall of Kansas traveled with five Kansas sheriffs to the country’s southern border to meet with officials regarding the ongoing fentanyl crisis.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, more than 12,000 pounds of fentanyl-related substances were seized at the U.S.-Mexico border in the last 14 months. In Kansas, overdose deaths from fentanyl topped all other drug-related overdose deaths in 2021, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said. Nationwide, four in 10 pills examined by the DEA contain a deadly amount of fentanyl-related substances.

“The crisis at our southern border is our biggest, most immediate national security threat,” Senator Marshall said. “With fentanyl pouring across the border, this has turned into a public health crisis as well. Fentanyl is the deadliest drug our country has ever seen and is affecting Kansans at record rates. With just one teaspoon of fentanyl having the ability to kill thousands of people and a deadly amount being able to fit on the tip of a pencil, we must do everything in our power to stop this terrible scourge.”

Sheriffs from five Kansas counties traveled down to the border with Senator Marshall, including Johnson County Sheriff Calvin Hayden.

“Every day almost we’re having overdoses from fentanyl or any other drug they’re using that’s laced with fentanyl,” Sheriff Hayden said.

The group from Kansas toured CBP facilities and spoke with officers at the border about what they’re experiencing

“They’ve got thousands of people coming over the border every day. 24-hours a day, seven days a week,” Sheriff Hayden said.

Drug cartels are using various techniques to bring over the drugs, including having children smuggle the substances across the border, according to Senator Marshall.

And once the drugs are on this side of the border, it’s just a matter of time before they end up in our communities.

“I-35 comes all the down to the border and all the way up to Minnesota,” Sheriff Hayden said. “So they’ve got their artery to bring in drugs any time they want.”

Along with those drug traffickers comes crime.

“Those are the people that are going to be more violent,” said Franklin County Sheriff Jeff Richards.

The CDC said between 2019 and 2021, fentanyl overdose deaths rose 350%. One of those deaths was Cooper Davis of Shawnee. You can read his story and see what his family is doing to honor his memory and help fight fentanyl here.

