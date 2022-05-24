Independence Starbucks becomes first unionized store in Missouri

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A Starbucks in Independence became the first unionized location in Missouri after a vote held by workers on Tuesday.

According to a release, workers at the 39th and Arrowhead location voted 17-3 to unionize, becoming the first store in Missouri and second store in the KC metro to do so.

“We are thrilled with the results of today’s vote count,” workers said in the release. “Today our voices have been heard by the NLRB. Tomorrow our voices will be heard by Starbucks in collective bargaining. We hope this win sparks a union rally across KC and Missouri and continues the push across the nation.”

Last month, workers at a Starbucks store in Overland Park voted to unionize, but their results were objected by Starbucks attorneys and they are still waiting for a resolution to their results.

