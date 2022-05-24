FORECAST: Rain, Rain, Rain through the week

Our evening skies will remain drippy with a 90% chance for rain every hour.

The rain will taper off before morning dropping our rain chance to 40% by daybreak while area temperatures settle into the lower 60s.

Expect the rain to ramp up by late morning Wednesday offering mid-Day showers to the tune of 80%. By the late afternoon a wedge of drier air works into the system which will drop our rain chances to a few scattered sprinkles.

The west side of the storm system works through our area Thursday keeping a 50% rain chance through Noon before the air dries and the skies clear on Friday.

Memorial Day weekend look fantastic with a return to sunshine and warm weather as area highs reach into the 80s every day this weekend.

