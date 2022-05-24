Aging & Style
‘FBI’ season finale will not air tonight on CBS

KCTV5 News
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Due to President Biden addressing the nation at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, CBS has decided to reschedule the season finale of FBI. Instead, a re-run will air in its place.

CBS will decide at a later date when the finale will air. As soon as they make that decision, we will share it with you.

Due to transmitter issues, KCTV5 was unavailable for some viewers during a period of time. To watch President Biden’s national address, visit our Facebook page by clicking here.

