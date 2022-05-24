Aging & Style
Excelsior Springs man dies in 3-car crash on US-69

FILE — MSHP Troop A has responded to 19 fatal crashes this year.(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man died at the scene of a car crash Monday morning in Excelsior Springs.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report stated 30-year-old Richard Dobbins was driving a 2000 Dodge on U.S. Highway 69 at north Jesse James Road when he failed to yield to a lighted intersection.

The report stated Dobbins struck a 2012 Nissan, which then crashed into the front of a 2019 Chevrolet.

The Dodge overturned into a ditch and Dobbins, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevrolet suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

A crash report stated that MSHP Troop A has responded to 19 fatal crashes this year.

