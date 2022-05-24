Diesel prices hitting truckers at the pump

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (KCTV) - The rising cost of diesel fuel is taking its toll on truckers and shipping companies.

On Monday the cost of diesel had climbed to more than $5.20/gal. at many local truck stops and gas stations.

While the U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts fuel prices will gradually fall in the next year, many drivers are tired of the high prices.

Jim Grace, a trucker from Indianapolis, said he had sticker shock from his last few fill-ups.

“I put in 120 gallons,” Grace said. “That’s 600 dollars. And I do that every couple days. You can’t imagine how much money is being spent.”

Grace, a contract driver, pays for fuel with a fleet card. His costs are covered by the company that employs him. But some drivers have to eat the rising costs of fuel themselves. Independent operators often do not have contracts or fuel surcharges.

Lewie Pugh, the Executive Director for the Owner Operator Independent Driver Association (OOIDA) said many of those drivers have had a difficult year.

“They can’t catch a break,” he said. “For a lot of guys, it’s close to a dollar a mile now for operating costs just to buy fuel. That adds up freaking quick.”

Pugh noted that many independent drivers, like shipping companies, may have to increase their prices in order to keep up with the cost of fuel. In the end, he said, consumers will end up paying most of the increased cost.

“In the end the consumers are going to eat this, the ones buying the goods. It has to go somewhere,” Pugh said.

