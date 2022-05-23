Aging & Style
Summer planner: Youth Enrichment Program & the Wienermobile

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
With school out for summer, Bill shares two ideas to keep the kiddos active and learning: Johnson County Community College’s Youth Enrichment Program & a visit to see the Weinermobile. KCTV5′s School Authority coverage is sponsored by Price Chopper.

Wienermobile

May 26:  9am-noon: 500 NE Barry Rd, KCMO 1pm-4pm: 9717 N Ash Ave

May 27:  9am-noon: 2600 Ensign Hill Dr, Platte City, MO 1pm-4pm: 9107 NW 45 Hwy, Parkville, MO

May 28: 9am-noon: 520 S Commercial St, Harrisonville, MO 1-4pm: 12220 S 71 Hwy, Grandview, MO

May 29: 9am-noon: 7201 W 151st St, Overland Park, KS 1-4pm: 11700 W 135th St, Overland Park, KS

May 30:  9am-noon: 109 N Cedar, Belton, MO 1pm-4pm: 900 W Foxwood Dr, Raymore, MO

May 31: 9am-noon: 501 Commercial Dr, Bonner Springs, KS 1pm-4pm: 22210 W 66th St, Shawnee Mission, KS

